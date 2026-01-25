Urban Company Q3 FY26: Revenue Jumps to ₹383 Cr, Losses Persist Amid InstaHelp Expansion

Urban Company revenue surged 33% to ₹383 cr in Q3 FY26, driven by festive demand
InstaHelp vertical scaled to 1.61 million orders, though it incurred a ₹61 cr loss
Core business remained profitable with an adjusted EBITDA of ₹44 cr, excluding new ventures
Online home services marketplace Urban Company’s results for the third quarter (Q3) of FY26 displayed a 33% year on year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to ₹383 Cr, while reporting an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹17 Crore.
The company in its shareholders’ letter attributed this consolidated loss to the ongoing investments in InstaHelp, which scaled rapidly during the quarter but incurred an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹61 Crore. Excluding InstaHelp, the core business delivered an Adjusted EBITDA profit of ₹44 Crore.
The business delivered healthy, broad-based growth in Q3 FY26, with Net Transaction Value (NTV) up 36% YoY excluding Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Ex KSA) to ₹1,081 Cr.
InstaHelp Performance
India Consumer Services (Ex InstaHelp) grew 21% YoY in NTV to ₹781 Cr and improved Adjusted EBITDA margins to 5.6% of NTV as compared to 4.4% in Q3 FY25.
The growth and margin expansion was driven by strong new user growth, steady revenue retention, and healthy growth in core categories during the festive season.
The quick-help services vertical saw a 26% YoY rise in revenue from operations to ₹265 Cr.
The vertical’s contribution Profit was ₹168 Cr or 21.6% of NTV compared to 20.4% of NTV for the same period last year and sequentially up from 20.7% in Q2 FY26. The Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹44 Cr or 5.6% of NTV compared to 4.4% of NTV for the same period last year, sequentially up from 2.4% for Q2 FY26.
The company stated that based on the performance during the first 9 months of FY26, it expects full year margins for India Consumer Services (Ex InstaHelp) to be slightly ahead of FY25.
Active service partners of the vertical earned an average monthly net income in-hand of ₹28,322 after all deductions, up from ₹26,489 in 9M FY25. The top 20% earned ₹42,418, the top 10% earned ₹47,471, and the top 5% earned ₹51,673 per month.
Native vs International Performance
Urban Company’s Native and International (UAE & Singapore) also delivered strong growth with improving margins sequentially.
The native NTV grew 93% YoY to ₹79 Crore with water purifiers and electronic door locks portfolio growing well. Sequential growth
moderated as the previous quarter benefited from pull-forward of demand owing to major e-commerce sale events.
The revenue from operations in the country was Up 101% YoY to ₹62 Cr and Adjusted EBITDA was around ₹4 Crore or 5. % of NTV, compared to 27.9 % of NTV for the same period last year.
In international operations, Urban Company;s NTV grew 79% YoY (Ex KSA) to ₹193 Cr, with strong growth across UAE and Singapore markets.
Growth has been driven by an improved value proposition, an expanded service assortment, and increasing new user acquisition.
The revenue from operations abroad rose 79% YoY (Ex KSA) to ₹50 Cr and Adjusted EBITDA was around ₹4 Cr or 2% of NTV.