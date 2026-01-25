Urban Company Q3 FY26: Revenue Jumps to ₹383 Cr, Losses Persist Amid InstaHelp Expansion

The vertical’s contribution Profit was ₹168 Cr or 21.6% of NTV compared to 20.4% of NTV for the same period last year and sequentially up from 20.7% in Q2 FY26. The Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹44 Cr or 5.6% of NTV compared to 4.4% of NTV for the same period last year, sequentially up from 2.4% for Q2 FY26.