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ACME Solar Holdings Net Profit Up 13.3 Pc To ₹138 Cr In Q4

The company had a net profit of ₹122 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said

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ACME Solar Holdings Net Profit Up 13.3 Pc To ₹138 Cr In Q4 Photo: Image Generate Using Gemini AI
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ACME Solar Holdings on Friday posted a 13.3% on-year rise in net profit to ₹138 crore in the March quarter, supported by higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of ₹122 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said.

Total revenue of the company rose to ₹705 crore in the reported quarter from ₹539 crore in the period year ago.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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In the fiscal 2025-26, the net profit increased to ₹498 crore from ₹251 crore in the previous year.

Total revenues in the fiscal year also increased to ₹2,507 crore from ₹1,575 crore in the year ago.

In Q4, the company won new projects worth 301 MW FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) with SECI, taking total under construction capacity to 5,081 MW.

It has a total portfolio of 8,071 MW, including 17 GWh of BESS (battery energy storage solutions) installation, with 6,270 MW PPA (power purchase agreement) signed, it stated.

It stated that 6,464 million units (MUs) were generated in FY26 up 61.1% from FY25, driven by a higher capacity utilization factor (CUF) and new capacity addition.

As much as 1,720 million units (MUs) generated in Q4 FY26 up 13.7% from Q4 FY25.

The CUF stood at 26.9% in Q4 FY25 and 25.9% in FY26.

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