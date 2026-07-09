Housing Sales Rise Marginally by 0.7 pc Across 8 Cities to 1.71 lakh Units in Jan-Jun: Knight Frank

Housing sales rose slightly by 0.7% to 1.71 lakh units during January-June 2026 across eight major cities as demand stabilised after four years of strong growth post-COVID pandemic, according to Knight Frank.
Premium homes, costing more than ₹1 crore each, dominated the overall sales with 54%, while the share of mid-income and affordable housing shrank to 46%.
At a virtual press conference on Thursday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India released the housing sales data for January-June 2026, which showed that sales grew slightly to 1,71,471 units from 1,70,201 units in the year-ago period.
Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata are the eight primary residential markets tracked by the consultant.
Elaborating on the data, Knight Frank said that sales rose in all cities except Delhi-NCR, which saw a 7% decline annually.
Further, the consultant pointed out that the sales of affordable homes (below ₹50 lakh) declined 15% to 32,063 units during January-June from 37,796 units in the year-ago period.
The affordable homes category accounted for 19% of the overall sales. In the ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore price bracket, the sales dipped 5% to 46,490 units. The mid-income segment contributed 27% to the total sales.
Fresh supply (launches) of housing units rose 4% to 1,87,350 units in the first six months of this year.
"Following four years of broad-based recovery from the pandemic-induced trough of 2020, the near-flat sales trajectory indicates that the dominant dynamic is now stabilisation rather than growth," the consultant observed.
New supply at lower price points has remained constrained, resulting in a fall in sales of affordable and mid-income homes, Knight Frank said.
"While growth has reduced following a steep recovery from pandemic lows, the market's underlying fundamentals remain firmly intact. Premium homes now account for more than half of all residential sales, reflecting rising household incomes, evolving buyer aspirations and growing confidence in long-term homeownership," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, CMD, Knight Frank India.
He said the housing market is steadily consolidating, supported by urbanisation, infrastructure investment and a stable macroeconomic environment