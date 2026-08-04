Mohalla Tech To Invest ₹100 Cr In AI-Led Micro-Dramas In 2026; Aims To Cut Costs By 70%

The company aims to increase the share of AI-generated micro-dramas in its overall content mix from the current 10% to 30-40% by the end of 2026. "With a commitment of ₹100 crore to scale AI-generated micro-dramas, the company aims to build a strong pipeline of tech-enabled content having built a strong in-house deep-tech and AI-suite over the last few years," the company said in a statement.