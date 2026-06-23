Bajaj Capital Appoints Jai Bajaj as MD & CEO

Financial services firm Bajaj Capital has named Jai Bajaj as Managing Director and CEO, underscoring its strategy to evolve from a traditional advisor into a tech-enabled, insight-led organisation.
The company will roll out new digital initiatives in financial readiness, personalised retirement planning and intelligent customer experiences to deepen long-term relationships with clients.
Financial Services firm Bajaj Capital on Tuesday announced appointment of Jai Bajaj as Managing Director and CEO.
The leadership transition marks a significant milestone for the company as it builds on its more than 60 years of legacy of trust while accelerating its transformation into a technology-enabled, insight-driven financial advisory organisation, the city-based company said in a statement.
"Financial planning today is no longer simply about managing money or products; it is about understanding people's life journeys and helping them achieve their most important milestones with confidence and clarity. Our vision is to become a lifelong partner supporting customers through every stage of their journey," Bajaj said.
Going forward, Bajaj Capital will introduce newer digital initiatives focused on financial readiness, personalised retirement planning, and intelligent customer experiences, it said.
With this transformation, Bajaj Capital aims to build on its pioneering legacy and strengthen lifelong customer relationships by becoming a trusted financial partner through every important milestone of a customer's life, it added.