Why Every Family Office Needs a Constitution: Rishabh Shroff

Between these two is the most mature model: the council-governed office. Here, neither a lone professional nor a lone scion is sovereign. A family council oversees the FO and sets its vision; an investment committee, ideally with an independent voice(s), governs it; an executive, either from family or hired, runs it against a written mandate. Whilst common in many European families, it is slowly making inroads in India. Burman Family Holdings, of Dabur’s Burman family, set India’s benchmark for the same decades ago, placing a family council between the family and operating companies, convening quarterly after results to take the CEO’s report. This model is the hardest to build. And is the only one that answers to the family as an institution rather than to an individual