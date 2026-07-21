Paramount Skydance's $110-Bn Warner Bros Discovery Deal Hits Court Roadblock

A US federal judge has ordered Paramount Skydance to pause its proposed $110-billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until at least August 3.
The ruling came after a coalition of states argued the merger would reduce competition in the media industry.
The court will decide next month whether the deal should remain on hold while the antitrust lawsuit proceeds.
A US federal judge has temporarily halted Paramount Skydance's proposed $110-billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, giving an early victory to a coalition of states that argues the merger would harm competition in the media industry, according to a Reuters report.
US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín ruled that the companies must pause the transaction through August 3 while the court considers whether the deal should remain on hold during the legal proceedings.
Warner Bros. Discovery shares fell as much as 4% following the ruling.
States Challenge Competition Impact
California and 11 other states filed the lawsuit earlier this month, arguing that the merger would create a media giant with excessive market power in the film and television industry.
The judge said the states had made a "strong showing" that the transaction could violate antitrust law by reducing competition. She also noted that allowing the merger to close before the case is decided could result in changes that would be difficult to reverse, including job cuts and the sharing of commercially sensitive information.
The states have argued that the combined company would control about 27% of the market for widely released films, potentially giving it greater bargaining power over cinema operators and enabling it to demand a larger share of box office revenue.
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Companies Defend the Deal
Paramount Skydance said it remains confident that the merger complies with antitrust laws and plans to defend the transaction in court.
Paramount Skydance said it remains confident that the merger complies with antitrust laws and plans to defend the deal in court. A company spokesperson said the states' antitrust arguments were "without merit" and that their claims of anti-competitive effects had "no basis in modern market realities."
The judge, however, said Paramount Skydance's argument that companies such as Amazon and Apple have entered the film market was not enough at this stage to show that the merger is lawful.
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Delay Could Increase Costs
The court will hold another hearing on August 3 to decide whether the merger should remain paused while the lawsuit moves toward trial, a process that could take several months.
A prolonged delay could also increase the financial cost of the transaction. According to the merger agreement, if the deal is delayed beyond September 30, David Ellison would have to pay Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders a 25-cent-per-share "ticking fee", or about $7 million for each day of delay.
The proposed acquisition is a key part of Paramount Skydance's strategy to strengthen its position in the global entertainment industry and compete more effectively with streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney.