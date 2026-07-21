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Samsung Bets Big on Robotics With New Division, Global Expansion Plans

The South Korean technology giant is setting up a dedicated robotics division and expanding global research efforts as it looks to make robotics a key growth engine

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Published At:
Published At:
Samsung Bets Big on Robotics With New Division, Global Expansion Plans
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Samsung Electronics has announced a new robotics division that will report directly to the chief executive.

  • The company plans to accelerate robotics development, commercialisation and global research as it expands its AI ambitions.

  • The move builds on Samsung's broader push into humanoid robots and physical AI technologies.

Samsung Electronics has announced the creation of a dedicated robotics division as the South Korean technology giant steps up efforts to make robotics one of its next major growth drivers.

The new RX (Robotics eXperience) division will report directly to the chief executive and oversee Samsung's mid- to long-term robotics strategy, core technology development and commercialisation. The company said the new unit will also strengthen its robotics research capabilities in South Korea and overseas.

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The announcement comes as Samsung looks to expand beyond its traditional consumer electronics and semiconductor businesses by investing in emerging technologies such as robotics and physical AI.

New Division to Lead Robotics Strategy

Samsung said the RX division will oversee the company's long-term robotics roadmap while driving technology development and business execution.

Executive Vice President Lee Dongkun will lead the Robotics Strategy Team. Before joining Samsung, Lee headed robotics strategy at Hyundai Motor Group, where he was involved in shaping the direction of robotics company Boston Dynamics.

According to a Reuters report, the company also plans to establish robotics research hubs in the United States, China and Japan, aiming to strengthen its competitiveness by tapping into local expertise and innovation ecosystems.

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Broader Push Into Humanoid Robotics

The latest announcement builds on Samsung's broader robotics strategy. During its January earnings conference call, the company said it expected to achieve "tangible" results in its humanoid robotics business this year.

In April, Samsung said it would consider investments and acquisitions, where needed, to accelerate robotics development and commercialisation while also partnering with local companies to advance technology.

Separately, Samsung became the largest shareholder in South Korean robotics company Rainbow Robotics after increasing its stake in late 2024, further underlining its long-term commitment to the sector.

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Robotics Seen as Future Growth Engine

Samsung said advances in technologies such as physical AI are making robotics businesses increasingly viable. The company plans to develop humanoid robots that can improve productivity and user experience, initially for use in manufacturing before expanding into homes and retail environments.

Samsung Electronics shares rose 6.76% following the announcement, outperforming South Korea's benchmark Kospi index, which was up about 4%, as investors welcomed the company's latest push into robotics.

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