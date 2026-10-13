TVS Group’s Ownership Question Is Far From Settled

Venu Srinivasan’s side points to a split of roles. Sudarshan has been linked with TVS Motor and TVS Holdings, while Lakshmi has been linked with Sundaram-Clayton and other ventures. Mallika and Lakshmi do not accept that this settles ownership. In their joint statement, they said the family’s economic interests, meaning the stake in the value and earnings of the businesses, have not been divided through transparent valuation, discussion and mutual consent. They also rejected the notion that all family assets belonged to one person who could hand them out on his own.