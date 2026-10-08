Starlink Says It Built Its India Operation, So Why Can't It Switch On Services

Those claims map closely onto the guidelines the Department of Telecommunications issued in May. Satcom firms must monitor traffic in real time to confirm nothing to or from India is routed through a gateway abroad, and they must undertake not to copy or decrypt Indian telecom data outside the country. Data centres must sit inside India, and Domain Name System resolution must be possible within its territory. The rules also ask for a year-by-year manufacturing plan that gets at least 20% of the ground segment indigenised within five years of starting commercial operations. Terminals are expected to carry NavIC, India's regional navigation system, on a best-effort basis, with a time-bound plan to adopt it by 2029. Voice and data services each need a separate security clearance, and operators must be able to restrict service for individuals, groups or areas during hostilities.