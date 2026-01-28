There's a Valuation Mismatch Between Founders, Growth-Stage Investors: Siddarth Pai

A

If you go back into the history of Indian ventures, one of the biggest issues investors or LPs have had is that it is very hard to translate paper gains into hard currency. Many funds from the mid-2000s are still alive. Some are struggling to return capital. Some became zombie funds. That is why SEBI has done a tremendous amount of work to migrate older VCF regulations into the AIF framework.

What has changed over the last few years is exits. We have seen a large amount of exits ramp up, especially through public markets. Ever since Covid, public markets have become more receptive to loss-making companies with higher growth potential. Earlier, the prevailing notion was that IPO exits had to happen in the US or Singapore. There was a belief that Indian investors were hyper-fixated on short-term performance and would exit the moment companies became loss-making.

Over the last few years, mutual fund flows have been strong. Retail participation has increased. Capital has chased quality assets. Now companies are looking at IPO not as a possibility but as an inevitability. A number of companies that moved overseas have paid hefty tax bills just to return and list in India because they want access to domestic markets.

Domestic institutional investors have also changed. In 2016–17, when we were raising our earlier fund, it was impossibly hard to sell the India start-up story. People would ask, what are these start-ups, where are the cash flows, where will dividends come from. Today, many of the same investors are LPs in VC funds, doing pre-IPO rounds, and even raising their own VC funds.

They now realise that the pipeline to public markets flows through venture capital. The stronger the venture ecosystem, the stronger the capital markets. We have seen a tremendous number of IPOs in tech and new-age companies. More are lined up. This is a decade-long cycle. India has reached the phase where the new-age economy is no longer niche. It has become mainstream.