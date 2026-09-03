Explained: Sensex's CAS Swing And The Viral ₹1 Lakh To ₹44 Lakh Claim

Vikas Gupta, CEO and strategist at OmniScience Capital, offered a similar caution. He said gains of that scale are possible with leveraged instruments under favourable conditions, but rare in practice. During the CAS window, he explained, bid and ask prices shift continuously without any trade actually executing, producing an "indicative equilibrium price" that keeps changing until a single price is finally struck. That process, he said, makes options prices highly volatile through the session, and the feedback loop between CAS and the derivatives market adds to the risk. He described the setup as better suited to high-frequency algorithmic trading than to retail investors and said retail traders would be better off staying away rather than chasing claims of outsized returns.