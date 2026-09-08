Signature Global To Launch 2 Housing Projects Worth ₹12,000cr In 2nd Half Of FY27: Chairman

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd will launch two big housing projects worth ₹12,000 crore in Gurugram during the second half of this fiscal as it seeks to tap festive demand, a top company official said on Tuesday.
The Gurugram-based listed entity is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
"We will be launching two large housing projects in Gurugram with a total revenue potential of ₹10,000-12,000 crore during the second half of the 2026-27 fiscal," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told PTI on the sidelines of the Assocham real estate conference here.
He said one housing project would be launched during Dussehra and Diwali festivals.
The company's chairman said that the housing demand continues to be strong.
Aggarwal exuded confidence that the company would meet the pre-sales or sales bookings guidance of ₹10,000 crore for the current fiscal.
The company sold properties worth ₹8,250 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal, becoming the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in terms of sales bookings.
In the first quarter of this fiscal, Signature Global reported a 25% decline in its sales bookings to ₹1,970 crore amid lower volumes. Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at ₹2,640 crore in the year-ago period.
Signature Global has so far delivered 17.9 million sq ft of real estate.
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During the first quarter of this fiscal, Signature Global reported a consolidated net loss of ₹16.52 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income. Its net profit stood at ₹34.43 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to ₹611.72 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹898.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.