Public Outcry Forces FSSAI U-Turn: India To Finally Get Strong Food Warning Labels

India's food safety regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has proposed mandatory warning labels on the front of packaged food products, according to a court filing cited by Reuters. The move marks a reversal from its earlier stance, coming after public criticism over insufficient nutritional information on food packaging.
As per the filing, which is not public, the regulator has suggested a red hexagon symbol for products high in two or more of three nutrients, fat, sugar or salt, the news agency reported.
This remains a developing story, with further details awaited.