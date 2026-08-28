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Public Outcry Forces FSSAI U-Turn: India To Finally Get Strong Food Warning Labels

As per the filing, which is not public, the regulator has suggested a red hexagon symbol for products high in two or more of three nutrients, fat, sugar or salt

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
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India's food safety regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has proposed mandatory warning labels on the front of packaged food products, according to a court filing cited by Reuters. The move marks a reversal from its earlier stance, coming after public criticism over insufficient nutritional information on food packaging.

As per the filing, which is not public, the regulator has suggested a red hexagon symbol for products high in two or more of three nutrients, fat, sugar or salt, the news agency reported.

This remains a developing story, with further details awaited.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

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