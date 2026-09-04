DEE Development Engineers Bets On Nuclear To Power Next Leg Of Growth

Nuclear is not the only new frontier for DEE. The company recently secured its first order for core piping from a private entity in the data centre segment, a business it has just begun to build out. Alongside this, and as part of the government's Make in India initiative, DEE has commissioned the country's first heavy-wall seamless pipe manufacturing facility at Anjar in Gujarat, with an annual capacity of 7,000 tonnes. Built with an investment of over ₹100 crore, Bansal said the facility is capable of meeting India's entire requirement for high-strength specialised pipes used in mega power projects.