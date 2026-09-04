After Adani, Kenya Turns On Tata Chemicals: What's Going On

Tata complied with the shutdown, insisted it was already meeting Kenyan regulations, and said it would work with authorities to sort things out. The suspension also disrupted soda ash exports from the facility. Tata took the matter to court, seeking relief against the suspension, but Kenya's High Court declined to intervene. The court noted that the order had already taken effect by the time Tata filed its case, and the government pointed to earlier notices it said it had sent the company regarding its obligations. Officials also said Tata did not currently hold a valid mining licence, its application still sitting with regulators, a fact recorded in a Kenya Gazette notice covering roughly 63.5 square kilometres of Kajiado County.