The ‘100%’ Label Clash: Why FSSAI Is Challenging ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta Claims

However, the court clarified that it has yet to decide if it has the territorial jurisdiction to hear ITC’s challenge. FSSAI argued the petition is not maintainable in Delhi because the improvement notice was issued by its regional authority in Kolkata, as per court proceedings. ITC countered that since the dispute concerns a central licence and the FSSAI’s CEO is based in Delhi, part of the cause of action arose within the court's jurisdiction. The court has asked both parties to file brief notes on this jurisdictional question.