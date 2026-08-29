Subhash Chandra Vs Mukesh Ambani Feud Explained: From Zee-Sony Deal To NCLT Order

Chandra also pushed back against what he described as a misconception that he had a personal net worth of ₹45,000 crore when he borrowed money . He said the figure had been created by treating the group's market capitalisation as his personal wealth. He contrasted this with his Rajya Sabha declaration in 2016, where he had declared total assets worth ₹39.08 crore . He questioned how a bank could have accepted a personal net worth of ₹45,888 crore in 2017 when his parliamentary declaration a year earlier had shown assets worth ₹39.08 crore.