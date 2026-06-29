The '100%' Bluff: When Food Labels Promise More Than They Deliver

Some companies have tried to argue that such phrases are mere puffery, the kind of cheerful exaggeration, like "the tastiest bread you'll ever eat," that no reasonable consumer takes literally. The CCPA shut that door. "100%" is not an opinion. It is a number that can be tested against a product's actual composition. Bhardwaj added that the CCPA has also held that if a representation is capable of misleading consumers, the advertiser's intention is irrelevant, closing off the good-faith defence as well.