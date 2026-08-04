FSSAI's Crackdown On Dabur Explained: Why '100%' Claims Are Under Fire

FSSAI ordered Dabur to stop selling products carrying misleading "100%" claims.
Dabur products were flagged over unverifiable labels and regulatory compliance issues.
FSSAI's crackdown now targets misleading food, beverage and alcohol product claims.
Shares of Dabur India declined more than 2.5% on Tuesday after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directed the company to immediately stop selling several food products carrying "100%" claims, saying such labels are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.
The regulator's action affects a wide range of Dabur products, including honey, cow ghee, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, coconut water and coconut milk. The order also requires the company to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days.
The development comes as FSSAI steps up enforcement against misleading advertising and labelling practices across India's food and beverage industry.
Why Did FSSAI Act Against Dabur?
According to FSSAI, Dabur continued selling products carrying claims such as "100% Natural", "100% Pure", "100% Purity Guaranteed", "100% Organic" and "100% Tender Coconut Water", despite earlier regulatory directions asking the company to discontinue such claims.
The regulator said these statements violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, because they cannot be objectively verified and may create a misleading impression among consumers.
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FSSAI said it had previously issued a notice directing Dabur to remove the claims but found that no satisfactory corrective action had been taken. It has therefore ordered the company to immediately stop the sale of all identified products carrying such labels.
Responding to the order, Dabur said it has received the notice and is reviewing its contents.
Which Products Have Been Flagged?
The prohibition covers several Dabur food products, including honey, cow ghee, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, coconut water and coconut milk, as well as other products carrying similar "100%" claims. According to FSSAI, such claims are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.
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Apart from the labelling issue, FSSAI also found that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo without obtaining a valid organic endorsement from the regulator.
The regulator also objected to Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk being marketed with a "100% Purity" claim, stating that such a claim is not permitted for compound food products under existing advertising regulations.
Why Are '100%' Claims Considered Misleading?
FSSAI's position is that absolute claims such as "100% Natural" or "100% Pure" leave little room for scientific verification unless they can be fully substantiated.
According to the regulator, such labels may lead consumers to believe that products possess qualities that cannot always be objectively established under food standards.
The Advertising & Claims Regulations, 2018, require food businesses to ensure that every claim made on packaging, labels or advertisements is truthful, scientifically supportable and not misleading.
The latest order reinforces FSSAI's increasing focus on preventing exaggerated marketing claims that could influence consumer purchasing decisions.
Part Of A Wider Regulatory Crackdown
The action against Dabur is not an isolated case but forms part of a broader enforcement drive by FSSAI.
Recently, PepsiCo India was required to remove the word "energy" from new packaging of its Sting beverage after the regulator stopped recognising "energy drinks" as a separate food category. The company has since begun modifying both product packaging and advertising campaigns to comply with the revised regulatory framework.
FSSAI has also increasingly used social media platforms to publicly announce enforcement actions against food businesses and e-commerce platforms found violating food safety and advertising norms.
Alcohol Brands Also Under Scanner
The regulator has simultaneously launched enforcement action against several alcoholic beverage manufacturers over alleged violations of food safety regulations.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, investigations found that certain manufacturers were adding external flavours to products primarily made from neutral spirit while marketing them as standard whisky or rum.
Authorities said such products should instead be labelled as "Whisky-flavoured Spirit" or "Rum-flavoured Spirit", since their flavour was not naturally developed through maturation or traditional production methods.
Laboratory testing concluded that artificial flavouring was masking the products' natural characteristics, making them non-compliant with existing regulations.
Regulatory action has also been initiated against products manufactured by United Spirits, INBREW Beverages, Associated Alcohol & Breweries, while inspections have also been conducted at Mandexi Distilleries & Breweries in Goa. The ministry said notices have additionally been issued to six other manufacturers in Maharashtra, with further action expected after investigations are completed.
What Does It Mean For Consumers And Companies?
The latest actions indicate that FSSAI is moving beyond routine food safety inspections to closely scrutinise how products are marketed and labelled.
For food and beverage companies, the crackdown signals that promotional claims, logos and product descriptions will increasingly need to be backed by regulatory approval and scientific evidence. For consumers, it is aimed at ensuring that labels accurately represent product quality and composition rather than relying on broad marketing claims.
With the regulator expanding its focus from packaged foods to beverages and alcoholic products, companies across the FMCG sector may now face greater scrutiny over advertising practices, packaging claims and product positioning.