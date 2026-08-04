FSSAI Prohibits Dabur From Selling Food Products With '100 %' Claims

Giving details about the violations, the FSSAI said that "food products being sold on the company's website were found carrying misleading '100%' claims such as '100% Natural', '100 per cent Pure', '100% Purity Guaranteed', '100% Organic' and '100 per cent Tender Coconut Water'." The regulator asserted that the use of the 100% claims is in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.