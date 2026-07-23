Temasek Looks To Invest In IPL, Joins Growing List Of Global Investors

Temasek confirms interest in investing in an IPL franchise for the first time
USL sold Royal Challengers Bengaluru at $1.8 billion to a Blackstone-led consortium
IPL's total valuation crossed $18.5 billion last year, per Houlihan Lokey
Singapore's state investor Temasek is exploring investment opportunities in India's Indian Premier League (IPL), a senior executive told Reuters, making it the latest global investor to show interest in one of the world's richest cricket tournaments.
The IPL, once dominated by Bollywood stars and Indian business families, has increasingly drawn sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and billionaire investors in recent years. Rising media rights revenue and growing franchise values have made the league more attractive to outside capital.
"IPL is a marquee property and we remain interested in it," Vishesh Shrivastav, managing director at Temasek India, said in an interview with Reuters. He did not name any specific franchise the firm was evaluating.
"For the right opportunity, we would jump on it," Shrivastav added, confirming Temasek's interest in the IPL publicly for the first time.
A Year Of Big IPL Deals
Two major franchise deals this year have highlighted the league's growing appeal to outside investors. In March, United Spirits, the Indian arm of Diageo, agreed to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru at a valuation of $1.8 billion to a consortium that includes billionaire David Blitzer's Bolt Ventures and Blackstone.
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The United Spirits board approved the sale on March 24, and the company signed a share purchase agreement the same day, covering its full 100% stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, which runs both the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team and its Women's Premier League counterpart.
The buying group also includes the Aditya Birla Group and the Times of India Group, alongside Bolt Ventures and Blackstone's BXPE strategy. Once the deal closes, United Spirits will no longer hold any stake in the company. The transaction is expected to be completed within six months, pending approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Competition Commission of India.
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The IPL's overall valuation crossed $18.5 billion last year, according to estimates from the US based investment bank Houlihan Lokey.
Temasek has steadily grown its presence in India over the past decade, with its portfolio exposure in the country more than quadrupling to $42 billion. Shrivastav said the firm would continue to focus on financial services, consumer businesses and healthcare in India. Temasek's existing India investments include the snacks maker Haldiram's and Manipal Hospitals.