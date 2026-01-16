Tech Mahindra Q3 Net Profit Up 14% YoY, IT Headcount Down by 4,671

In the third quarter of FY26, the communications vertical remained Tech Mahindra’s largest segment, accounting for 33.1% of revenue, with growth of 2.8% quarter-on-quarter and 4.7% year-on-year. Manufacturing contributed 18.3% and posted solid growth of 2.2% sequentially and 11.7% annually, while BFSI, which made up 15.5% of the mix, saw a decline of 6.2% quarter-on-quarter and 0.8% year-on-year. The technology, media and entertainment vertical accounted for 13.2% of revenue, growing 3.0% sequentially but declining 4.6% on a yearly basis.