  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Mahindra holidays resorts india q3 pat down 96 at 14cr

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Q3 Pat Down 96% At ₹1.4Cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹35.42crore

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Q3 Pat Down 96% At ₹1.4Cr
info_icon

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Thursday reported a 96% decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹1.4crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, mainly on account of a one-time labour code impact.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹35.42crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at ₹752.7crore, as against ₹678.42crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹760.18crore, as compared to ₹662.69crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Authum Investment, Mahi Madhusudan Kela To Acquire 46.85 Percent Stake In Prataap Snacks

BY PTI

The company said it incurred an exceptional item outgo of ₹11.06crore in the quarter on account of the new labour codes notified by the government on November 21, 2025.

MHRIL Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat said the quarter's growth was led by strong resort revenue growth of 16% year-on-year in its India business.

“Membership upgrades continued their strong momentum, achieving double-digit growth over the year. In line with our inventory expansion strategy, we added three new resorts during the quarter and added 273 rooms to our inventory base,” he added.

Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi, CFO Rohit Anand - X_#@mohitjoshi74
Tech Mahindra Q3 Net Profit Up 14% YoY, IT Headcount Down by 4,671

BY Outlook Business Desk

Bhat further said, “Our India standalone business profits grew 8% despite an exceptional charge on account of the labour code changes.” He said the company's European operations, HCRO, have been impacted by economic headwinds and adverse weather conditions in Finland, which have negatively affected consolidated profitability.

“We continue to pursue our strategy of scaling the core and building the new,” Bhat added

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×