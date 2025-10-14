Tech Mahindra's Q2 Profit Declines 4.5% Amid 'Fragile' Business Conditions

On the impact of the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, CEO Joshi noted that only about 1% of the workforce is on H-1B visas, with the majority of the US workforce consisting of citizens or green card holders, limiting dependence on H-1Bs. He emphasised the company’s focus on strengthening its employer brand in the US, retaining top talent, and leveraging a global delivery network across the Americas, Europe, and other regions. Any changes to the H-1B program would have a limited impact due to the small proportion of affected employees.