Tech Mahindra Shares Jump Nearly 4% After December Quarter Earnings

Shares of IT services company Tech Mahindra on Monday climbed nearly 4 per cent after the firm reported a 14.11% jump in profit to ₹1,122 crore in December quarter FY26.
The company's stock rallied 3.80% to ₹1,734.05 on the BSE.
At the NSE, shares of the firm jumped 3.8% to ₹1,734.90.
The earnings were announced after trading hours on Friday.
The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of ₹983.2 crore in the year-ago period, and ₹1,194 crore in the preceding September quarter.
Its revenue from operations rose to ₹14,393 crore during the quarter, from ₹13,286 crore in the year-ago period and ₹13,994 crore in the three months ended September 2025.
It bagged new deals of $1.096 billion during the quarter. As per Chief Executive and Managing Director Mohit Joshi, the deal pipeline is "robust" and the strength in the business is very strong across geographies and verticals.