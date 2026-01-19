  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Tech mahindra shares jump nearly 4 after december quarter earnings

Tech Mahindra Shares Jump Nearly 4% After December Quarter Earnings

At the NSE, shares of the firm jumped 3.8% to ₹1,734.90

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tech Mahindra Shares Jump Nearly 4% After December Quarter Earnings
info_icon

Shares of IT services company Tech Mahindra on Monday climbed nearly 4 per cent after the firm reported a 14.11% jump in profit to ₹1,122 crore in December quarter FY26.

The company's stock rallied 3.80% to ₹1,734.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the firm jumped 3.8% to ₹1,734.90.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The earnings were announced after trading hours on Friday.

Related Content
Related Content

The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of ₹983.2 crore in the year-ago period, and ₹1,194 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹14,393 crore during the quarter, from ₹13,286 crore in the year-ago period and ₹13,994 crore in the three months ended September 2025.

It bagged new deals of $1.096 billion during the quarter. As per Chief Executive and Managing Director Mohit Joshi, the deal pipeline is "robust" and the strength in the business is very strong across geographies and verticals. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×