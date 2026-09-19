Tata Sons Voting Maths Goes Against Chandrasekaran’s Third-Term Bid

Tata Sons board has backed N Chandrasekaran for another five-year term as chairman
But with 27.39% of shares currently unable to vote, opponents control 53.6% of the active voting pool
The outcome now hinges on whether the Tata Sons AGM can be held and how the trust deadlock is resolved
N Chandrasekaran may have secured the Tata Sons board’s backing for a third term as chairman, but the numbers required to get shareholders to approve his reappointment appear to be stacked against him.
The immediate hurdle is the voting rights available at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM). The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which holds 23.56% of Tata Sons along with five related trusts, accounting for 27.39% in total, is currently barred from taking decisions following an order by the Maharashtra charity commissioner, as per a report by Mint.
This leaves 72.61% of Tata Sons shares eligible to vote.
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and its affiliated trusts together hold 37.91% of Tata Sons. Noel Tata, who owns 1%, has also opposed Chandrasekaran’s continuance. Their combined 38.91% stake represents about 53.6% of the shares currently eligible to vote, the Mint report said.
Chandrasekaran’s reappointment requires a simple majority, meaning shareholders representing 36.31% of Tata Sons’ total equity would need to support the resolution, it added.
Even if every non-trust shareholder backs him, the available arithmetic therefore leaves little room for error.
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Tata Trusts, which collectively own 65.9% of Tata Sons, has also raised a procedural hurdle. The two principal trusts must jointly nominate a representative to attend the AGM under Article 86 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association.
AGM Timing Adds To Uncertainty
The SRTT dispute stems from a Maharashtra charity commissioner order restricting the trust from conducting business.
Tata Trusts has challenged the interpretation of rules governing permanent trustees, saying the amendment is prospective and does not affect appointments made before 1 September 2025.
The corporate affairs ministry has granted Tata Sons a three-month extension to hold its AGM, giving the company until 18 November, per Mint.