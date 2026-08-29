Tata Sons Gets Three-Month Extension To Hold AGM Amid Quorum Issue

The AGM was postponed because of restrictions imposed on one of Tata Sons' key shareholder trusts. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has not yet lifted curbs on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which along with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust holds a majority stake in Tata Sons. Since SRTT could not participate, its jointly appointed nominee was unable to attend the meeting, leading to the lack of quorum.