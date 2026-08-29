Tata Sons Gets Three-Month Extension To Hold AGM Amid Quorum Issue

Tata Sons gets a three-month RoC extension to hold its AGM after failing to meet quorum on August 18.
Restrictions on Sir Ratan Tata Trust, pending a Maharashtra Charity Commissioner probe, kept its nominee from attending.
The delay comes as Tata Trusts begins the search for N Chandrasekaran's successor as chairman.
Tata Sons has been granted a three-month extension by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to hold its annual general meeting, after the AGM scheduled for August 18 could not proceed due to a lack of quorum, according to a report by Times of India.
This marks the first time in Tata Sons' history that the company has had to seek an extension for its AGM.
The AGM was postponed because of restrictions imposed on one of Tata Sons' key shareholder trusts. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has not yet lifted curbs on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which along with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust holds a majority stake in Tata Sons. Since SRTT could not participate, its jointly appointed nominee was unable to attend the meeting, leading to the lack of quorum.
With no clarity yet on when the restrictions will be lifted, Tata Sons decided to seek more time to convene the AGM. The curbs on SRTT stem from an ongoing investigation by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner into alleged violations related to the composition of the trust's board of trustees and other provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.
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Tata Trusts has sought relief from the commissioner to take part in the AGM and to set up a selection committee to begin the search for a successor to N Chandrasekaran, who recently stepped down as Tata Sons chairman.
Ashish K Singh, managing partner at law firm Capstone Legal, told the TOI that the RoC's decision was necessary to protect the interests of Tata Sons' minority shareholders. He said the Registrar evaluates each application on its own merits, and given the circumstances involving Tata Trusts, the extension was expected.
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Succession Talks Underway
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, trustee Darius J Khambata and former HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh reportedly met informally at Taj Wellington Mews Residences in Mumbai last week to discuss the succession process at Tata Sons following Chandrasekaran's decision to step down.
Chandrasekaran had earlier decided not to seek another term as chairman. He will remain in office until February 20, 2027, when his current term ends, with attention now turning to identifying his successor and ensuring a smooth leadership transition at the group's holding company.
Chandrasekaran has led Tata Sons since 2017, having previously served as chief executive and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services. His decision to exit has set off discussions on the group's future leadership, with Tata Trusts, as a major shareholder in Tata Sons, expected to play a key role in the process.