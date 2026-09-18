Warren Buffett Steps Down As Berkshire Chairman, Son Howard Takes Over Board

Buffett had already acknowledged that age was slowing him down in a letter to shareholders last Thanksgiving, ahead of handing the CEO role to Abel, noting that he moved slowly and found reading harder than before, even as he continued going into the office five days a week. In Friday's letter, he took a lighter tone about turning 96, mentioning that he had celebrated his birthday with family, including a great-grandchild who had just turned one and was, in his words, moving faster than he currently does.