Anil Ambani Denies 'Any Wrongdoing' After CBI Lodges FIR Over ₹2,684-Cr LIC Investment 'Fraud'

A spokesperson for Ambani, in a statement, said, "The FIR registered by the CBI pertains to Reliance Capital Limited. Ambani served as a Non-Executive Director/Chairman of the Board of Reliance Capital Limited from 2005 until November 2021, when the Reserve Bank of India superseded the Board of Directors of the company and appointed an Administrator." "Ambani denies any wrongdoing, whatsoever, and reserves all rights available to him in law," the spokesperson added.