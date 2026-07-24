Tata Consumer Q1 Profit Jumps 28% YoY to ₹427 Cr as India Business Powers Growth

He said the India branded business continued to record "robust underlying volume growth reflecting continued focus on execution, category expansion and innovation." D'Souza added that Tata Consumer's growth businesses continued to gain scale, with Tata Sampann posting strong growth across dry fruits, cold-pressed oils, pulses and spices, while the ready-to-drink portfolio also delivered a strong quarter driven by its core brands and new product launches. He added that the international business maintained steady performance and remained margin accretive.