Tata Sons Says Chandrasekaran's Reappointment Is Valid, Dismisses Noel Tata's Objections

The company noted that both sides had earlier agreed its supporting legal view would be shared publicly ahead of any statement, and that this had been done through an opinion from senior counsel Sudipto Sarkar. Once Noel Tata pushed back, Tata Sons said it also consulted former Chief Justice of India Uday Lalit and retired Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna. Their conclusions, the company said, aligned with Sarkar's and reinforced that the board's vote stood on solid ground. Both opinions were attached to the letter sent to Noel Tata.