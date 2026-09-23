Bombay HC Rejects Adani's Jurisdiction Defence Over Airport Nicotine Pouch Sales

Nicotine Pouch Classification Left Open

Adani had also told the court that nicotine pouches do not qualify as drugs, describing them as a recent innovation that falls outside the scope of Indian law, a claim the Centre contested. The court said it was not in a position to rule on this question at the current stage. It instead left the door open for Adani to make a representation, along with supporting material, before India's drug regulators, who will examine the matter on its merits.