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Sonaselection India Shares Debut With Over 3% Premium; Hit Upper Circuit

On the NSE, the stock listed at ₹102.31, up 3.34%. It surged 8.50% to hit the highest trading permissible limit of the day at ₹107.42.

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Shares of textile company Sonaselection India Ltd on Thursday listed over 3% higher against the issue price of ₹99.

The stock started trading at ₹102, up 3% from the issue price on the BSE. Further, it jumped 8.17% to ₹107.09 -- the upper circuit limit.

On the NSE, the stock listed at ₹102.31, up 3.34%. It surged 8.50% to hit the highest trading permissible limit of the day at ₹107.42.

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The company's market valuation stood at ₹608.58 crore.

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The initial public offer of Sonaselection India Ltd was subscribed 2 times on the final day of the share sale on Monday.

The ₹141.6-crore IPO had a price band of ₹94-99 per equity share.

The Bhilwara-headquartered company's IPO had a fresh issue of 1.43 crore equity shares worth ₹141.57 crore at the higher end, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for debt payment, purchasing plant and machinery at the company's manufacturing facility and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2022, Sonaselection India is an integrated fabric manufacturing and processing company, with the core operations housed at its manufacturing facility at Bhilwara in Rajasthan.

Bhilwara is widely recognised as a major hub for textile processing and manufacturing, providing the company access to skilled labour, established supply chains and textile ecosystem advantages.

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