Tata Sons Board Likely To Convene In A Week To Reschedule Adjourned AGM

Legal experts are advising the group on how to resolve the current deadlock, which stems from a freeze on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), a key Tata Trusts entity, over alleged governance violations linked to perpetual membership, according to a Business Standard report. The upcoming board meeting, likely to be held this month, could also take up chairman N Chandrasekaran's August 12 letter, in which he said he would not seek a third term. The board may reiterate its earlier position that Chandrasekaran should continue for another term, the report added.