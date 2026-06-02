Taiwanese PC-Maker MSI Eyes Laptop Exports From India, Plans Broader Enterprise Push

MSI is exploring exports of India-made laptops to global markets.
The company already makes most India-bound laptops locally through contract partners.
MSI is eyeing AI servers, enterprise computing and Tier-2/Tier-3 expansion.
Taiwanese PC maker MSI is evaluating the possibility of exporting laptops manufactured in India and is exploring the introduction of additional products, including AI servers and enterprise computing solutions, as it expands its presence in the country.
Speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Computex 2026, Bruce Lin, senior executive at MSI India, said the company is discussing exports of India-made laptops to international markets, although no timeline has been finalised.
MSI currently manufactures most of its laptops for the Indian market locally through Syrma SGS and other contract manufacturing partners.
According to the company, it was among the first brands to manufacture laptops in India powered by Nvidia's latest RTX 50-series graphics processors.
Lin said MSI is also considering expanding its portfolio in India beyond consumer devices. Globally, the company offers products like AI servers, enterprise computing solutions, EV charging systems and robotics.
"Consumer devices are currently the foundation of our business in India. Once that foundation becomes stronger, commercial solutions, AI computing servers and other enterprise products will be a natural next step," he said as quoted by the publication.
The company expects growth across both consumer and enterprise segments and is already engaging with enterprise customers through dedicated commercial teams.
Lin reportedly said organisations upgrading their PC fleets and adopting AI-enabled computing technologies are creating opportunities in the enterprise market.
Prospect for India's PC Market
MSI remains optimistic about demand in India's PC market, citing device replacement cycles and increasing interest in generative AI applications.
"We expect steady and mature growth. AI is creating new usage scenarios and encouraging both consumers and businesses to upgrade their devices," Lin reportedly said.
The company said it has doubled its investments in India between 2022 and 2025. During this period, MSI expanded its retail footprint, service infrastructure and channel network.
MSI currently operates around 50 exclusive stores in India and is increasing its focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as part of its growth strategy.
Notably, at Computex 2026, Nvidia announced RTX Spark, a new AI-focused processor platform for personal computers.
The chip will be available later this year in Windows PCs from Microsoft, Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI.
RTX Spark is built around Nvidia's N1X processor, developed in collaboration with Microsoft. It combines a Blackwell graphics processing unit with an Arm-based central processing unit designed by MediaTek and includes 128GB of unified memory.
According to Nvidia, the chip is designed for AI workloads, content creation, gaming and professional computing applications. It is targeted at thin-and-light laptops and compact desktop PCs.
The company said RTX Spark can run large language models with up to 120 billion parameters and a one-million-token context window. It also supports 12K video editing using Nvidia's Blackwell decoder, handling 90GB 3D scenes and gaming at 1440p resolution with ray tracing enabled.
The processor supports Nvidia technologies including DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction, RTX Video with 4x Frame Generation and compatibility with Blender 5.3 and multiple gaming titles.
Speaking at Computex, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the platform combines the company's AI, graphics and software technologies into a single computing system designed for AI-powered PCs.
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said RTX Spark advances the company's goal of bringing AI capabilities to Windows devices and expanding access to AI-powered computing experiences.