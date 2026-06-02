Meesho, BSE Partner To Prepare MSMEs For Stock Market Debut

Meesho and BSE have launched 'Project Shikhar' for MSMEs and digital sellers.
The initiative will help eligible businesses prepare for listing on the BSE SME platform.
The programme aims to improve access to growth capital and strengthen governance standards.
E-commerce firm Meesho has entered into a partnership with BSE to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and online businesses seeking to access capital markets through public listings.
According to a PTI report, the initiative, called Project Shikhar, has been formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations.
The programme will focus on identifying high-performing independent sellers on Meesho and guiding them through the process of becoming eligible for listing on the BSE SME platform, helping them access growth capital through public markets.
Roadmap For Public Listing
Meesho said a large portion of India's retail trade still operates in the informal sector, making it difficult for businesses to access traditional sources of expansion funding.
Project Shikhar aims to bridge that gap by providing a structured pathway for sellers looking to transition into publicly listed companies.
Over the next year, the programme will screen and onboard eligible businesses while helping them navigate key steps such as entity conversion, compliance requirements and regulatory preparedness needed for a listing on the BSE SME platform.
Supporting Digital Entrepreneurs
BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said the exchange's SME platform was created to help growing businesses access capital markets and improve governance standards.
He said the partnership extends those opportunities to digital-first entrepreneurs and could help more e-commerce sellers evolve into publicly listed companies.
Lopamudra Rao, Head of Corporate Affairs at Meesho, said many businesses on the platform have scaled rapidly, but preparing for public markets remains a complex process. She said the initiative is designed to help create a pipeline of compliant and transparent businesses that can contribute to India's formal economy.
The announcement comes as Meesho continues to expand its operations and improve its financial performance. The Bengaluru-based company recently reported an 88% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its March-quarter net loss to ₹166.3 crore, while operating revenue rose 47% to ₹3,531 crore, reflecting strong growth in orders and customer activity.