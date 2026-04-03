TAFE Tractor Sales Rise 23 Pc To 2,14,951 Units In FY26

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd on Friday reported a 23% rise in total tractor sales with a record 2,14,951 units in 2025-26 as compared to 1,74,785 units in the preceding fiscal.
The company concluded the fiscal year on a strong note, delivering 37.4% growth in March 2026, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) said in a statement.
It also achieved the highest-ever domestic sales with both the company's brands, Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors, recording their highest sales, TAFE added.
Commenting on the performance, TAFE Vice Chairman Lakshmi Venu said this has been a very positive year for both the tractor market and for farmers across the country. In addition to favourable monsoons, the government's move to reduce GST has provided significant relief to the farming sector, she added.
"We are now seeing a very encouraging trend in the penetration of mechanisation in rural areas. This year marks a meaningful shift in the access to mechanisation for small farmers with many first-time users entering the mechanisation ecosystem," Venu said.
This will go a long way in improving farm productivity and strengthening farmer incomes across the country, she added.
At TAFE, Venu said, "We have remained sharply focused on the rapidly evolving preferences of our customers in this sector, and it is this focus that has enabled us to perform well in the market this year." While global uncertainties and inflationary pressures arising from ongoing geopolitical tensions and war-related supply disruptions continue to impact input costs, the underlying fundamentals of Indian agriculture remain resilient, the company said.
Looking ahead, TAFE said it remains optimistic about the medium-term outlook, supported by continued mechanisation uptake, replacement demand, expanding applications of tractors and implements, and a gradual recovery in key export markets.
The company remains confident of sustaining its growth momentum, it added.