Swiggy’s New Food Safety Helpline: How Customers Can Flag Bad Food

Swiggy has launched a dedicated helpline and a new Food Safety channel in its in-app Help section.
Customers can report food safety concerns, submit details and upload pictures linked to their orders.
The move comes amid heightened food-safety scrutiny and recent FSSAI notices to Swiggy Instamart.
Swiggy has launched a dedicated helpline and a new ‘Food Safety’ channel in its in-app Help section, allowing customers to report food safety concerns linked to their orders.
Customers can call 7948231850 to report an issue. They can also use the new in-app channel to submit a brief description of the concern and upload relevant pictures. Swiggy will provide a ticket number that customers can use to track their complaint.
Those reporting a food safety issue through the helpline will also receive a link on their registered mobile number. They can use the link to provide additional details and upload photographs related to the complaint.
How Swiggy’s Food Safety System Will Work
Swiggy’s Food Safety Assurance Team will review complaints on priority and take necessary action, the company said.
The new channels are also intended to help Swiggy identify recurring complaints and patterns. The company said these inputs will be used to engage with restaurant partners and strengthen preventive measures across its platform.
Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said the company continues to work with restaurant partners on food safety while strengthening the ways customers can raise concerns.
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“Customer feedback has always been an important part of how we work,” Bhakoo said, adding that the additional touch points would help Swiggy identify and address gaps wherever they arise.
New Move Comes Amid Food Safety Scrutiny
The announcement comes amid increased attention on food safety, including inspections by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and a reported state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra.
In July, FSSAI issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, PTI reported.
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The complaints included allegations of expired, spoiled, rotten and contaminated food products being supplied through the quick-commerce platform. FSSAI had directed Swiggy Instamart to submit a detailed explanation and compliance report, warning that appropriate legal action could follow.
The regulator had also raised concerns around food quality monitoring, storage and handling, traceability and consumer grievance redressal. Swiggy’s new complaint channels could therefore give customers a more direct way to flag such issues and provide the company with information to identify recurring problems.