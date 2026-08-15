Expired Food, Poor Hygiene: Maharashtra FDA Suspends 14 Quick-Commerce Licences

Maharashtra FDA suspended 14 licences linked to Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart.
Inspections found expired food, hygiene issues, pest infestations and temperature-control lapses.
FDA inspected 86 establishments, issuing 60 improvement notices across Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 14 food business establishments linked to quick-commerce platforms Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart after a statewide inspection drive uncovered multiple food safety and hygiene violations.
The inspection drive, conducted on August 13, covered 86 establishments across Maharashtra involved in the storage, sale and delivery of food through online platforms. The FDA issued 60 improvement notices and directed one facility to temporarily halt operations, news agency PTI reported.
Of the 14 suspended licences, five were linked to Blinkit, five to Zepto and two to Instamart. The remaining two licences belonged to Bhagwati Stores and Swinsta Ent.
Expired Food, Pest Control Lapses Flagged
The inspections covered storage conditions, temperature control, cleanliness, pest management and personal hygiene of food handlers. Officials also checked food safety records, display of licences and compliance with inventory practices such as First In, First Out (FIFO) and First Expired, First Out (FEFO).
In Pune, the FDA suspended the licence of a Zepto outlet in Lohegaon after inspectors found food items stored beyond their declared "use by" dates. The regulator also flagged unhygienic storage conditions, inadequate pest control and lapses in personal hygiene. The FDA said the company's response during the hearing was unsatisfactory.
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Another Pune facility operated by Swinsta Ent was found to have a cockroach infestation. Inspectors also identified inadequate cold-chain maintenance for frozen products and deficiencies in hygiene and pest-control practices.
In Mumbai, a Blinkit facility in Malad (West) was found operating with chiller temperatures above the prescribed limit. Around 40 food handlers had not undergone mandatory medical examinations, while the required records were also unavailable.
The FDA further found that several workers were not using protective equipment such as gloves, aprons and head coverings. Damaged storage racks, poor organisation and inadequate segregation of different food categories were also flagged.
At another Blinkit facility in Ghatkopar, officials identified shortcomings in drainage, waste disposal, temperature control and housekeeping. The outlet was classified as non-compliant after scoring 46% during the inspection.
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Zepto, Instamart Facilities Also Face Action
Inspections at Zepto facilities in Mulund and Goregaon revealed deficiencies involving food storage, temperature management, cleanliness and display of licences.
At an Instamart outlet in Andheri, inspectors found food packets stored directly on the floor. The FDA also reported inadequate storage space, overcrowding and deficiencies in hygiene and temperature control.
The inspection drive extended beyond storage facilities to delivery operations.
At a Blinkit store in Karad in Satara district, officials checked 125 delivery riders and found that they lacked identity cards and medical fitness records. The regulator also found that the outlet's FSSAI licence was not displayed on delivery bags and boxes.
The FDA directed the company to suspend two-wheeler delivery operations at the outlet until the identified deficiencies were addressed.
The regulator said the action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. It also urged food businesses operating through online platforms to strictly comply with prescribed food safety, hygiene and storage standards.