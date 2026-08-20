Swiggy Bets On Instamart's Inventory Shift, Mirrors Rival Blinkit's Move

Analysts cited in the report said an inventory-led approach could improve Instamart's margins, particularly in higher-value product categories, while giving the company more control over pricing, product assortment and supply chains. Swiggy has said the transition could add roughly 80 basis points to Instamart's contribution margin. The unit's contribution margin stood at negative 0.2% in the first quarter, an improvement from negative 1.8% in the previous quarter.