SC Upholds Exide's Red Battery Trade Dress, Restrains Amara Raja from Fresh Manufacturing

What the Supreme Court Ordered

The Supreme Court directed that Amara Raja's channel partners may only sell red-coloured Elito products already in the market and manufactured before the Division Bench's April 2 order. Unsold stock with distributors, franchises, and retailers is to be sold by a third party, while batteries in Amara Raja's possession resembling Exide's trade dress must be repackaged in non-red packaging. Empty cartons similar to Exide's packaging are to be destroyed.