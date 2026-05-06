CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Wednesday posted a 32% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹362 crore in the March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.
Its consolidated net profit stood at ₹274 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a press statement.
Sales rose to ₹3,442 crore during the quarter from ₹2,753 crore in the same period a year ago.
The order intake for the quarter was at ₹5,335 crore (39% growth YoY) and unexecuted order backlog as of March 31, 2026 was 61% higher (year-on-year) at ₹17,107 crore.
The order intake for FY26 was ₹19,616 crore, 33% higher than the last fiscal year.
During 2025-26, the consolidated net profit increased to ₹1,197 crore from ₹973 crore a year ago.
Sales during the fiscal year also increased to ₹12,418 crore from ₹9,909 crore a year ago.
Consolidated results include the performance of the operating subsidiaries in Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands (Drives and Automation Europe), CG Adhesive Products Ltd (India), CG Semi Pvt Ltd (India), G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd, Axiro Semiconductor Group and other non-operating subsidiaries.