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Snitch FY26 Revenue Jumps 80% to ₹900 Cr, Brand Hits Profitability

Men's fashion brand Snitch reports ₹900 crore revenue for FY26 with 2-3% EBITDA

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Snitch
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Snitch reported operating revenue of ₹900 crore in FY26, an 80% year-on-year jump

  • The fashion brand achieved EBITDA margins of 2%–3%, reversing its previous fiscal loss

  • Offline retail is the fastest-growing segment, now contributing 40% of total company revenue

Men’s fashion brand Snitch closed FY26 with operating revenue of ₹900 crore, marking an approximately 80% increase from ₹498 crore in the previous fiscal year, as the company continued to scale across both online and offline channels, Inc42 reported.

Founder and CEO Siddharth Dungarwal the brand reported an unaudited EBITDA margin of around 2% to 3% of revenue, translating to roughly ₹18 crore to ₹27 crore.

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1 April 2026

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This represents a significant improvement compared with a net loss of ₹1.7 crore in FY25, reflecting stronger operating performance as the company builds on momentum gained after pivoting to online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Snitch Model

Snitch currently derives about 60% of its revenue from online channels, with offline stores contributing the remaining 40%.

However, the offline segment is growing faster, expanding at around 75% year-on-year. The company operates 115 stores across India and is focusing on strengthening its presence in eastern markets as part of its domestic expansion strategy.

International retail expansion has been paused for now. The company had planned to open offline stores in West Asia, but those plans have been deferred due to ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. While Snitch continues to sell online in the region, the uncertainty has delayed its brick-and-mortar push.

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Financial Estimates

Looking ahead, the company is targeting revenue of around ₹1,400 crore in FY27, supported by store expansion, faster offline growth, and new distribution formats.

One of its recent initiatives is “Snitch Quick,” launched in October 2025, which enables apparel delivery within 60 minutes. The service is currently available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad, with plans to expand to Hyderabad and Mumbai. Quick commerce already accounts for around 10% of the company’s online revenue, with early traction described as strong.

Beyond apparel, Snitch is expanding into adjacent categories such as perfumes, footwear, and accessories as it aims to evolve into a broader lifestyle brand. Despite its growth ambitions, the company is not actively seeking fresh capital at present. It last raised $39.6 million in June last year and has secured approximately $53 million in total funding to date.

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