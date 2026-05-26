Good Day Family Packs May Get Costlier as Britannia Plans ₹10 Price Hike

Britannia is likely to increase prices of select Good Day family packs by ₹10.
Smaller ₹5 and ₹10 packs may avoid direct price hikes, with grammage cuts expected instead.
The move comes as rising commodity and packaging costs continue to pressure FMCG companies.
Britannia Industries is likely to raise prices of select Good Day biscuit family packs by ₹10, according to distributor sources quoted by NDTV Profit.
The report said the Good Day Pista Badam 526g pack could be priced at ₹140, while the Butter and Cashew family packs may cost ₹120 and ₹130, respectively.
The expected price hike comes as companies continue to face rising commodity and packaging costs. Smaller packs priced at ₹5 and ₹10 are likely to avoid direct price increases, with companies instead expected to reduce grammage in those products.
Britannia had earlier said during its earnings concall that it would take selective price hikes through a mix of grammage reduction in smaller packs and price increases in packs priced above ₹10.
Biscuits remain Britannia’s biggest business, contributing nearly 70–75% of the company’s revenue. Industry estimates suggest the Good Day brand alone contributes around ₹3,500 crore in revenue.
Higher Profit, Margins Slip Slightly in Q4
The expected price hikes come shortly after Britannia reported its Q4FY26 earnings. Britannia posted a consolidated net profit of ₹678 crore for Q4 FY26, marking a 21% increase from ₹560 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,719 crore, while consolidated sales increased 7.1% to ₹4,686 crore during the quarter.
The FMCG major also reported a 6% rise in operating profit (EBITDA) to ₹853 crore from ₹805 crore a year earlier. However, EBITDA margin slipped marginally to 18.08% from 18.16%.
West Asia Conflict Impacts Growth Momentum
Managing Director and CEO Rakshit Hargave said the company saw a steady start to the quarter, with around 9% growth during the first two months before momentum slowed in March due to supply disruptions in the international business following the West Asia conflict.
The company said geopolitical developments and rising input costs could continue to affect operations and consumer sentiment. Britannia added that it has already started taking steps to reduce the impact of inflationary pressures and disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict.
Hargave also said the company continues to focus on ecommerce and premium products. Ecommerce currently contributes around 6% of Britannia’s domestic business.
For FY26, Britannia reported consolidated sales of ₹18,858 crore, up 7.5% YoY, while net profit rose 16.5% to ₹2,537 crore. The company’s board also recommended a final dividend of ₹90.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.