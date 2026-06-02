Claude Suffers Global Outage, Anthropic Works To Restore Services

Users reported problems accessing Claude Chat, apps and APIs on June 2.
Anthropic confirmed a partial outage affecting several Claude products.
The company said it has identified the issue and is implementing a fix.
Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude experienced a service disruption on June 2, affecting users across multiple regions and preventing many from accessing the platform, according to outage monitoring site Downdetector and reports from users.
The Times of India reported that complaints surged sharply in a short period, with users in India and the US reporting difficulties accessing Claude services. Downdetector data showed more than 230 reports at one point, indicating the issue was not limited to a small group of users.
Anthropic acknowledged the disruption on its official status page and initially said it was investigating the issue. The company later said it had identified the cause and was implementing a fix.
Multiple Claude Services Affected
According to Anthropic's status dashboard, the outage affected several products, including Claude.ai, Claude Console, Claude API and Claude Code.
Downdetector data showed that Claude Chat accounted for the majority of complaints, with about 62% of users reporting issues with the service. Around 17% flagged problems with the app, while 15% reported difficulties accessing the website. Some users also reported login, API and latency-related issues.
Users on social media also reported being unable to load conversations, receive responses or access services powered by Claude's AI models.
Anthropic Works On Fix
Anthropic first flagged the issue at 06:04 UTC on June 2 and said it was investigating the incident. The company later updated the incident status to Identified at 06:39 UTC, saying the root cause had been found and a fix was being rolled out. A subsequent update noted that teams were continuing work to restore normal operations.
Claude powers a range of consumer, developer and enterprise tools through AI models such as Opus, Sonnet and Haiku. The latest disruption follows several service incidents reported by Anthropic in recent months, including outages and elevated error rates affecting various Claude products.
While user-submitted outage reports do not always indicate a complete service failure, Anthropic's acknowledgement of a partial outage confirms that the company is actively working to resolve the issue.