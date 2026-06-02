Stock Markets Snap 4-day Losses Led by Strong Rally in IT Firms; Sensex up 382 Points

"The primary driver behind the recovery was the explosive rally in the IT sector. The Nifty IT index surged over 4%, with heavyweights such as TCS and Infosys leading the gains. The move was fueled by strong earnings and guidance from major US technology companies, reinforcing the view that global AI, cloud, and enterprise technology spending remains resilient despite broader economic uncertainty," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.