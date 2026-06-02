Gold Rebounds ₹1,050 on Firm Global Cues; Silver Rises ₹1,300

Gold rebounded ₹1,050 to ₹1,61,450 per 10 grams in Delhi; silver advanced ₹1,300 to ₹2,71,000 per kg.
Spot gold gained 1% to $4,528.75/oz and silver rose 2% to $76.29/oz on firm global markets and weak US dollar.
Pullback in crude oil, softer Treasury yields, and weak dollar supported bullion after Monday's decline, stabilising prices above $4,500/oz.
Gold prices rebounded by ₹1,050 to ₹1.61 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a firm trend in the global markets and a weak US dollar.
According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9% purity appreciated by ₹1,050 to ₹1,61,450 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of ₹1,60,400 per 10 grams.
Silver prices also advanced by ₹1,300 to ₹2,71,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at ₹2,69,700 per kg in the previous session.
In the international markets, spot gold gained 1% to $4,528.75 per ounce, while silver rose 2% to $76.29 per ounce.
Gold remained steady on Tuesday, with spot gold trading above the key level of $4,500 per ounce in the overseas trade. Prices fluctuated within a range as investors sought greater clarity on geopolitical developments and upcoming US economic data, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.
A pullback in crude oil prices, along with softer US Treasury yields and a weak dollar, provided support for bullion, helping to stabilise prices after Monday's decline, he added.