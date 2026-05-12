Keystone Realtors Q4 Profit Down 19% to ₹52.42 Crore, Revenue Jumps to ₹1,613 Crore

Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd on Tuesday reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 52.42 crore for the quarter ended March on higher operating expenses.
Its net profit stood at Rs 64.80 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income more than doubled to Rs 1,613.36 crore during January-March quarter of this fiscal from Rs 642.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
Total operational expenses jumped to Rs 1,553.22 crore from Rs 552.73 crore.
During the 2025-26 fiscal, Keystone Realtors' net profit plunged to Rs 78.86 crore from Rs 171.96 crore in the preceding year.
Total income grew to Rs 2,716.85 crore last fiscal from Rs 2121.44 crore a year ago.
Keystone Realtors is one of the leading real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and it sells residential properties under 'Rustomjee' brand.
Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors has 39 completed projects, 17 ongoing projects and 21 forthcoming projects.
So far, the company has delivered over 29 million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 46 million square feet of construction area in the works.