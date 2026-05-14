SEBI Proposes Changes to Municipal Bond Framework

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday proposed a slew of changes to the framework governing municipal bonds, including allowing such securities to be issued for refinancing existing debt.
In its consultation paper, the regulator suggested permitting two or more municipalities to raise money collectively through a pooled finance vehicle or SPV.
This would enable smaller municipalities, which often struggle to independently access debt markets due to weaker financial profiles or limited scale.
The regulator has also proposed specifying a minimum face value for municipal debt securities and permitting incentives for certain categories of investors to encourage wider participation.
Sebi said the face value of municipal debt securities issued through private placement should be either Rs 1 lakh or Rs 10,000, as deemed appropriate.
However, securities issued with a face value of Rs 10,000 must have a fixed maturity and should not carry any structured obligations.
Municipal corporations form a crucial part of India's three-tier governance structure, comprising the Union government, state governments and local governments, and play an important role in infrastructure development and delivery of civic services at the grassroots level.
"With rapid urbanisation, municipal corporations require a significant increase in spending to meet growing infrastructure needs," Sebi said.
It noted that municipal bodies with stable internal revenue sources enjoy greater financial autonomy and are better placed to plan and execute urban development projects without relying heavily on grants from higher levels of government.
Strengthening own-source revenues can help municipal corporations generate more predictable and sustainable cash flows, enabling efficient service delivery and infrastructure creation while reducing the financial burden on the Centre and states, Sebi noted.
As of March 31, 2026, a total of 22 municipal corporations had tapped the capital markets, raising Rs 4,540.34 crore through 31 issuances of municipal debt securities.
Earlier, Sebi had allowed debt issuers to offer incentives in public issues to select categories of investors, including senior citizens, women and retail investors, to revive interest in public debt offerings and boost retail participation.